Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,617 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

