Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.