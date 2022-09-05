Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Newell Brands by 624.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

