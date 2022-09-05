Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

