Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

