NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 34.6% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 35,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 37.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

