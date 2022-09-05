Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $272.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

