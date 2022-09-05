Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Open Text worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 114.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.