Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

