Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $270.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $289.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.37 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

