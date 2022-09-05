Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

