Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $836,525 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.