Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU opened at $58.42 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

