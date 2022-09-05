Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $465,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

