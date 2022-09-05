Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $376,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Stock Down 5.1 %

Farfetch stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.