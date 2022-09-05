Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,396 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $17.68 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

