Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.