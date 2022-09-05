Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 309,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

IONS opened at $43.24 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.