Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $99.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

