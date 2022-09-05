Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $18,910,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

