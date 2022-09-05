Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

