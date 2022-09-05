Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $249.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $485.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

