Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

