PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PENN opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Articles

