Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Perion Network worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

