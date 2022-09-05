Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,399,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 425,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

