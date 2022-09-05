Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.0 %

Plug Power stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

