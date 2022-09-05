PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

