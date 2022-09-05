PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hess by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of HES opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $131.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

