PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 642 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -77.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

