PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 8,424 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

