PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.41, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

