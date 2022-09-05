PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 143,956 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

