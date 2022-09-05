PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,536,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 379,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.30 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

