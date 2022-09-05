PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,223,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 515.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 57,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

