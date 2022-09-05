PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $41.18 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.