PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

