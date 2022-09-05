PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relx by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,763.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

