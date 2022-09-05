PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

