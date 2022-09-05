PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,873 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

