PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

