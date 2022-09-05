PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,566,000 after buying an additional 322,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

