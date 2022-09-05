PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

NYSE CM opened at $47.00 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

