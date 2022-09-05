PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

