PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackLine worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

BL opened at $65.67 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

