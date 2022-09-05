PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,317,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

