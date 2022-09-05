PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $138.95 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

