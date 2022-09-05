PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Badger Meter worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.9 %

BMI stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

