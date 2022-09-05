PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

