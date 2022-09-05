PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.47 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

